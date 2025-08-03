American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $294.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.35.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,950 shares of company stock worth $19,787,710. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

