R Squared Ltd Has $296,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

R Squared Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of WM stock opened at $228.89 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.49 and a 200-day moving average of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

