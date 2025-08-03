17,190 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Generation Capital Management LLC

Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Citigroup makes up about 1.1% of Generation Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $195,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $291,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 656,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $91.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

