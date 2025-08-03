Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,007,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,033,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,667,000 after purchasing an additional 724,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $559.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.58 and its 200 day moving average is $551.95. The stock has a market cap of $510.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $439.59 and a 1-year high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.33.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

