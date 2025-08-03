CCLA Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CCLA Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,556 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $91,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

