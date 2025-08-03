Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 277 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after buying an additional 1,107,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $242,837,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average is $202.44. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

