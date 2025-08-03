Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 198.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,883 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Eastern Bank lifted its position in State Street by 6,967.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in State Street by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $80,294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in State Street by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,790 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

State Street Stock Down 2.9%

STT stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

