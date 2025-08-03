Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabaud & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $139.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

