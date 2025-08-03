Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.82 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IDXX opened at $535.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $579.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

