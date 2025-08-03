TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 3,457 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

