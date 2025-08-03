SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $446.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.89. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,570 shares of company stock valued at $110,581,672. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

