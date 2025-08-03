Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 2.9%

CRM opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $239.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.92.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,738,224.67. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,763,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.