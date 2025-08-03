Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

