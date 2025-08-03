Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,905 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 780.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 560,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1%

WM stock opened at $228.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.