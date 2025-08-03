Novus Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Novus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,118,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,081,000 after purchasing an additional 381,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 860.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,808 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

