J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Stock Position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $114.28.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

