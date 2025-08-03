BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,200,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,907,000 after buying an additional 329,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,631,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,040.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.44. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

