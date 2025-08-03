Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 152.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $154.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $364.06 billion, a PE ratio of 670.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.