Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.39 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,673 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,527,000 after acquiring an additional 969,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $761.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $775.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

