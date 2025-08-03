Cheviot Value Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 388,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Intel by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,281,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274,193 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 80.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,013,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 450,888 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.