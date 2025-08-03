Promising Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – August 2nd

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Innodata, Expedia Group, and GoDaddy are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies that operate online social networking platforms—examples include Meta Platforms (Facebook), X (formerly Twitter) and Snap. These companies generate revenue mainly through digital advertising, data analytics and e-commerce integrations driven by user engagement. Investors often view social media stocks as high-growth but volatile, with performance tied to shifting user trends, regulatory actions and evolving monetization strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,317,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,981. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,650,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS traded down $21.32 on Friday, reaching $498.33. The stock had a trading volume of 679,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,794. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $560.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Shares of INOD stock traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,499,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,812. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,934. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GDDY traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,308. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.08. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $144.72 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Read More