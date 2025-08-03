Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,991 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $279.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

