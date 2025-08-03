TIAA Trust National Association Sells 7,937 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,298,426,000 after buying an additional 420,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,007,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 266,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.35.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $378.62 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

