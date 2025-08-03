Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $378.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.