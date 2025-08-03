NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total transaction of $16,837,027.20. Following the sale, the director owned 646,473,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,851,846,809.12. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 12,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,961,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,891 shares in the company, valued at $26,702,552.80. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock valued at $360,568,811. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.