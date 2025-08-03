Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,579,000 after purchasing an additional 432,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.68.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

