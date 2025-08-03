Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

