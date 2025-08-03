Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

