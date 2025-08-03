QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $204,085,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 525.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,413,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,141,000 after buying an additional 1,187,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,324,591. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

