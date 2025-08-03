Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.18.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.