J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 446 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $208.13 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

