CCLA Investment Management Sells 1,837 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CCLA Investment Management reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.