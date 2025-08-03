United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $291,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 656,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after buying an additional 60,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,357,000 after buying an additional 603,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,452,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,094,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE C opened at $91.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
