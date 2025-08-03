United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $291,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 656,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after buying an additional 60,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,357,000 after buying an additional 603,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,452,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,094,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $91.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.