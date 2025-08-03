J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 23,987 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,987 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

