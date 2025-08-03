Cumberland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 2.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.6%

United Rentals stock opened at $859.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $765.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $903.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

