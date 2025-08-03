SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $309.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.03 and a 200-day moving average of $290.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $220.11 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

