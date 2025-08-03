Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,719 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8%

XOM opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $472.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

