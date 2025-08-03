Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 193,706 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 193,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $43,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $13,943,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 151,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 5.2%
NYSE DHI opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI
Insider Activity
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.