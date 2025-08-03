Avalon Trust Co Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avalon Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.33.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $559.73 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $439.59 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

