Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 149.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $976.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 719,119 shares of company stock valued at $246,186,549. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.