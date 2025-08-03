Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after buying an additional 666,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,327,000 after buying an additional 251,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $588.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.07. The company has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

