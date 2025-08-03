Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,178 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,660 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $396,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,415,000 after buying an additional 1,299,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,438,000 after buying an additional 902,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.33.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $300.44 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.47 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.26. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
