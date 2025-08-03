1,925 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.