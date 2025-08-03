Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lessened by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 7.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

