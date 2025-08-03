Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $286,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $265.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

