Travel Stocks To Research – August 2nd

Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Booking, and American Express are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves travel and tourism services, such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer demand for leisure and business travel, which can be influenced by factors like economic conditions, fuel prices and global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $952.52. 2,932,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $983.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $983.82. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,996,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,191,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678,762. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $117.77 on Friday, reaching $5,386.29. 199,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,546. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,568.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,074.51.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $294.25. 3,012,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.49. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

