Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lowered by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $439.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.56 and its 200-day moving average is $388.63. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

