Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Shopify were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Shopify by 59.9% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SHOP opened at $118.60 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
