Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.