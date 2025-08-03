Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $110.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.65.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Stock Down 2.6%

CCJ stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $11,655,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.